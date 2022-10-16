YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a fire at the first hospital for Black people in Mississippi, the Afro-American Hospital of Yazoo City.

The Yazoo Herald reported the hospital opened in 1928 and served the area until it closed in the 1970s. It was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2006 was included on a list of Mississippi’s top ten Most Endangered Historic Sites.

Portions of the site were damaged after a fire broke out inside the abandoned building on Tuesday. Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Washington said he believes the fire was started by a vagrant who was living inside the building.

According to the newspaper, no charges have been filed at this time.