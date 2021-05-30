Fire damages historic train depot in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire took place at a historic train depot in McComb on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Enterprise Journal, the fire was believed to have started on the north side of the building, where museum officials said railroad archives and photographs had been kept along with elaborate train sets that had been donated to the building. The fire spread further south, destroying the Amtrak waiting room.

Firefighters were able calm the flames to the attic by the time the fire spread to the southernmost portion of the building, an old freight room that had been converted into a museum where volunteers had worked for the better part of two decades to collect and preserve railroad artifacts.

They also managed to drag a few artifacts out of the museum area. City administrator David Myers said said city and museum officials would meet early next week on how to proceed with the rebuild.

There is no cause on how the fire started. This is a developing story.