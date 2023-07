Jackson firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire on Bloom Street on July 19, 2023. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Bloom Street. There’s no word on if anybody lived at the home.

As of 8:45 a.m., firefighters have not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.