Fire damages Jackson apartment complex

A fire breaks out at a Jackson apartment complex.

First responders on scene said the fire started on the second floor then

spread to the third floor. Neighbors said as soon as they smelled smoke they got out.

The Jackson Fire Department says at least four units were damaged at The Advantages Friday night.

Saykai Jenkins says he lives in building 13 where the fire started.

He grabbed his family and his dog then ran outside.

"We heard little bombs going off like boom, boom like man what is that

and the next thing you know we see the smoke like real black smoke

and the next thing you know it got real thick like green smoke and that's

when the blaze went from the second floor to the third floor," said Jenkins.

Jamie Durr could smell the smoke all the way to the front of the complex.

"The dog basically jumped out of the window and the cat was on the roof," said Durr. "It was horrible."

The Jackson Fire Department says there were no injuries,

and unattended cooking is the cause of the fire.

There's no word just yet on how many people were forced out of their homes.

Jenkins and another neighbor said it took firefighters 30 minutes to get there.

The fire department hasn't commented on its response time.