MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire at a building on Parklane Academy’s campus has forced the school to close on Tuesday, September 26.

The Enterprise Journal reported the fire happened at the school’s PE gym around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25.

According to officials, the gym housed PE classes, three classrooms and a weight room. The building was located on the southeastern end of the campus.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.