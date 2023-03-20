JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Twin Oaks Upholstery in West Jackson.

The call came in overnight, and crews worked for almost two hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

Two dogs were reunited with their owner by rescue crews. The owners said the city’s water issues made it difficult for firefighters to fight the fire.

“We know it started somewhere on the side of our shed. We have a tin building. We have lost our whole shop. We are going to need some help, guys, for the public to help us. We’re going to need some help to rebuild. In the City of Jackson, how are we not able to get any water to this building? Burned. How long were you guys here? It took me at least 15 minutes to get here. Why is my building still burning? Now, I have almost lost a dog, lost customer stuff, it’s crazy,” said Tommy Johnson, the owner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.