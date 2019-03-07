Fire departments and businesses come together to collect supplies for tornado victims Video

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) - Volunteer fire departments and other businesses in the Pine Belt are coming together to send relief supplies to tornado victims.

They will be collecting supplies all week.

An 18-wheeler trailer will leave Saturday afternoon to deliver the goods to the areas affected by the storm.

One man says seeing people donating so generously warms his heart.

"It's always better to give than to receive. when you see elderly people come here and go to your local store, and purchase stuff and bring back to you, knowing they're on a fixed income, it blesses your heart."

Volunteers are collecting toiletries, cleaning supplies and other non- perishable goods.

Families First for Mississippi is collecting bottled water for tornado victims. They will be traveling to Lee County, Alabama tomorrow to distribute the water.

If you want to donate-- stop by the Families First Resource Center on Lakeland Drive.

