Fire destroys home in Powers community

POWERS, Miss. (WJTV) - A fire destroyed a home in the Powers community early Tuesday morning.

Volunteer firefighters from Powers Fire and Rescue and M&M Fire and Rescue responded to the fire just before 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, the homeowner and his daughter escaped the home. One of them went out the window, and the other escaped through a carport door.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire around 4:00 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross will be working to assist the family.