Fire Marshal Offers Fireworks Safety Tips

Fireworks are a common part of most fourth of July celebrations across the country.,

As you prepare for the day though, the commissioner of insurance and state fire marshal want you and your family to be safe.

The state fire marshal wants to avoid as many firework related accidents as possible.

This morning, officials held a news conference to put even more emphasis on the need for people to use caution.

Sparklers in particular can lead to a lot of injuries. They can get up to two-thousand degrees and lead to third degree burns.

Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney sent us the following fireworks safety tips:

• Observe local laws. Some municipalities outlaw fireworks from being used within city limits.

• Use common sense: read and follow the directions on each firework.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

• Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

• Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

• Never give fireworks to small children.

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Likewise, play it smart if you choose to grill out or barbecue this week.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends these grilling safety tips:

· Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

· The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging

branches.

· Keep children and pets away from the grill area.

· Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill surface and in trays below the grill.