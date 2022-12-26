TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be those of a woman.

Jones also said a firearm was found nearby.

“Now, I will say this. The remains that were located yesterday were located in very close proximity to where a vehicle of a missing McComb native was found on October 23, 2022. She was identified as Chantel S. McCray,” he shared.

They are not certain if the remains are those of McRay. The Jackson Police Department has been in contact with McComb Police Department and authorities in Pike County regarding the investigation.