RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters battled a warehouse fire on East State Street in Ridgeland on Wednesday, November 1.

Ridgeland and Madison firefighters worked to contain the fire that started as a grass fire between two mobile homes close to the warehouse, according to Ridgeland Fire Chief Matt Bailey.

He said the fire started as a grass fire on Tuesday, October 31.

“Yesterday we got a call of a grass fire between the mobile home estates and this warehouse building, and they had put it out, but the vegetation is pretty grown up back between the two. So apparently, it got over. It crossed over to this warehouse, got into the wall of the warehouse, and it has spread through the walls, all the vegetation, all the vegetation is pretty brittle, and everything’s cool coming on and everything. It’ll spread a lot quicker. We’ve been going on a lot of spot fires like that,” Bailey said.

No injuries have been reported.