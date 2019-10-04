Fire at state hospital warehouse in Rankin County

RANKIN, Miss. (WJTV)- Firefighters work to put out a fire in Rankin County.

Around 6:30 pm, the Rankin County Sheriff Department received a phone call about a fire across from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to heavy smoke, some flames around the middle of the building.

According to the Pearl Fire Department, the fire has been put out with the help of Monterey Fire & Rescue, and other volunteer fire departments.

According to Emergency Management Brian Grantham, two firefighters were treated for heat and the environment from the fire.

