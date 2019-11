VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Vicksburg work to put out a fire on Sherman Avenue.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire via Facebook Live around 7 am Tuesday.

In the Facebook video, a Vicksburg Daily News reporter says the homeowner is distraught and believes the fire started in the fireplace.

The fire has since been put out without harming any humans but the pets inside did not survive.

Posted by Vicksburg Daily News on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Redcross has been contacted to help the family.