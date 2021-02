JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at Extended Studio Hotel on East River Place in Jackson.

According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire is now under control. Crews are making sure all hotspot fires are extinguished.

Neighbors told us that unit 12 is the only unit they witnessed catch flames.

Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson

Sanders said the cause of fire has not been determined at this time.