RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Firehouse Subs announced the grand opening of its first location in Ridgeland.

The restaurant is located on Lake Harbour Drive and is owned by multi-unit Firehouse Subs owners William Craig, Jr., William Goins and Percy Moore.

“We’re excited to bring hot and hearty subs to the Ridgeland community,” said William Craig. “A new restaurant will help to support our local first responders through our portion of every purchase program that benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

The restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9:00 p.m. daily.