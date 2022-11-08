JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said seven overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).

Officials said they received a call about the fires around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

Crews worked to put out the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and Terry Road.

Some of the buildings that were damaged by the fire include Epiphany Lutheran Church and Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. There was also a fire at the JSU baseball field.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a suspected arsonist set the fires near the JSU campus. Authorities are currently working to find the suspect.

There are no reports of any injuries as of Tuesday morning.

The Capitol Police Department and the Jackson Police Department also responded to the scene.