KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Fireworks are coming back to the Natchez Trace Festival on Friday, April 29, starting at 9:00 p.m.

Breezy News reported the fireworks will be staged on the parking lot behind the Citizen’s National Bank in downtown Kosciusko.

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 30.