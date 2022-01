First customers line up for newly opened Whataburger in Brandon, (Courtesy: Whataburger).

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first customers ever lined up to order at the newly opened Whataburger restaurant in Brandon.

The restaurant is located at 306 Stribling Lane and has a 24/7 drive-through. Dining room hours are 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The restaurant will be open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday.

The new location employs 130 neighbors and is led by Operating Partner Zack Athearn.