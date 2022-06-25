JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comic Con is back in Jackson. This morning, hundreds packed the Mississippi Trade Mart for the highly anticipated event.

Comic Con kicked off today, featuring movies, television, anime, video games, cartoons, wrestling, comics and cosplay. The event has become a large attraction for Mississippi since 2014. Organizers said they plan to break attendance records this year.

“We started out in 2014. We had about 1,500 people. This is now 2022. Last year, we had 15,000. We’ve grown over the years. It’s gotten to be one of the biggest non-sporting events in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Comic Con Owner Jay Branch.

“You might find some art for five bucks. You might find some way more expensive. It isn’t like your typical art event where it’s just like you don’t know if you fit it,” said Keith Cooper, a vendor at the event.

