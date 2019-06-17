First-ever doctoral degree in nursing at Alcorn State

Alcorn is set to offer its first-ever doctoral degree with Doctor of Nursing Practice program in the fall of 2019, according to a press release from the school on Monday.

“Alcorn State University makes history with the recent approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to offer its first-ever doctoral degree program,” the statement reads.

“The DNP will be offered as a full-time progression option to graduates of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) master’s degree program.”

“The program will require 36 credit hours to be completed in five semesters of continuous enrollment and will provide advanced education in evidence-based practice, quality improvement, healthcare systems, evaluation of practice models, and health policy.”