FLORA, Miss. (WJTV)- On Monday, March 28, Flora Police Department (FPD) announced their first ever K9 officer.

K-9 Officer Drago, also know as Dre, is a 19 month Belgian Malinois from Mexico.

According to leaders, K-9 Officer Drago can sniff out methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana odors, tracks and does protection work.

K-9 Drago’s handler will be Officer Shoemaker, which has been with Flora PD for three years and is a U.S. Navy Veteran.