First ever MLK Day parade held in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon held its first ever “I Remember Martin” parade on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“This is historical. This is something we’ve never had in Brandon; a Martin Luther King parade. It’s wonderful. It’s something different and new,” stated Naomi Pack, who lives in the city.

Neighbors lined the streets of downtown Brandon who watched as floats passed by.

Linda McLaurin, who lives in Brandon, said although it was a day of celebration, it was also a day of reflecting on the man who helped change history.

“His dream did not die because you know like I said, we are able to unite together. We go to church together. People are just people now-a-days. People don’t see color anymore. We just see human beings,” said McLaurin.

The parade was also a good opportunity for young people to learn about Dr. King.

“His dream should live forever because we need to instill into our young peoples about what he went through with the marches and everything going on, because you can have a march and not have a fight,” said Pack.