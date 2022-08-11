GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Gluckstadt announced the first female officer has joined the police department.
Officer Sage Bowman was sworn-in during a ceremony this week. She is the ninth hire for the Gluckstadt Police Department.
According to officials, Bowman is multilingual and speaks English, Chinese and Spanish. The Madison County Journal reported she is from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
We are grateful to have Officer Bowman join the ranks, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Gluckstadt! If you see her on the street give her a wave and please continue to pray for the safety of our officers as they go to work each day to protect the community we love. Congrats Officer Sage Bowman!City of Gluckstadt