GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Gluckstadt now have a grocery store closer to their homes. Sullivan’s Marketplace opened to the public on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The new store is located on I-55 Gluckstadt Road. The owners said they started planning the store in January 2021.

Neighbors said they’re thrilled about the convenience of the grocery store being close to their homes. They’re happy that they don’t have to travel far away for groceries.

“We’re glad to be here. We want to supply the community with their needs,” said Jeff McKnight, store manager. “They’ve been needing a grocery store in this area for a long time.”

McKnight said that they have a second location in progress starting in Summer 2022. The second store is expected to open in 2023.

“I love it and glad they came to Gluckstadt. It’s a challenge getting down Bowsman Road trying to get to the Kroger to shop,” said Sean Farmer, a Gluckstadt neighbor. “This may seem a lot easier to get to the groceries.”

“Definitely coming back for example organic guru products like lettuce, that type of thing. I always had to drive all the way down to Whole Foods,” said Wayne Goodine, another Gluckstadt neighbor. “I live up here just five minutes away. This is awesome. I’m excited.”

Sullivans Marketplace plans to hold a grand opening event at a later date.