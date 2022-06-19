JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Juneteenth Business Expo was held on East Amite Street in Jackson.

The event included live music, various food vendors and many local businesses who came out to take part in the holiday.

Those who attended included Marcia, who was visiting form the Boston area. She said she loves visiting the city.

“We’re leaving on a plane in a few hours, but we had to experience Juneteenth. We think it’s an amazing city and a really important holiday to recognize,” said Marcia Felth.

“I wanted to bring something in the community that was positive for people to come out and be a part of and have fun and good food,” said Robin Knox, event coordinator.

Knox said she anticipates the Juneteenth Business Expo in Jackson to go on year after year. Around 25 vendors took part in the festivities.