JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced that a cleanup effort will take place in downtown Vicksburg on June 18, 2022. This is part of a statewide day of service.

The First Lady encouraged Mississippians across the state to get involved and find volunteer opportunities in their local communities.



The effort is a collaboration between Reeves, Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand, Keep Mississippi Beautiful, and Volunteer Mississippi.



“I’m incredibly excited to help host this day of service. Volunteerism is key to bettering the lives of others and helping to foster a stronger sense of community,” said Reeves. “Mississippians are charitable, kind-hearted, and generous folks. I hope Mississippians across the state will join us in finding volunteer opportunities on June 18.”

The day of service will kick off at the Vicksburg Convention Center and will clean up the surrounding streets in the downtown Vicksburg area. Holly and the First Lady will be joined in their volunteer efforts by many of the participants in the 2022 Miss Mississippi Competition.



In recognition of this effort, Governor Tate Reeves declared June 18, 2022, as “Mississippi Serves – A Day to Volunteer” in a proclamation. The full proclamation issued by Governor Reeves can be read here.



For those interested in participating in the day of service or learning more, contact Chief of Staff for First Lady Elee Reeves, Ann Beard at ann.beard@govreeves.ms.gov.