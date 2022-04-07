JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board presented 12 eggs created by The Mustard Seed “Seedsters” to First Lady Elee Reeves on Thursday, April 7.

Twelve Mustard Seed community members were given the opportunity to decorate an egg that represents 12 museums throughout the state.

The following museums and artists were included in the decorations:

Vicksburg Military Park, artist Russell Cobb

B. B. King Museum, artist Steven Bryant

Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, artist Taylor Moore

Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum, artist Allie Ruffin

Mississippi Museum of Art, artist Heather Frazier

Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, artist Lindsay Hamilton

Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, artist Sarah Simonson

Delta Blues Museum, artist Will Gibbes

Mississippi Aquarium, artist Robin Smith

Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, artist Michele Trebotich

Grammy Museum, artist Mary Claire Fairbank

Jim Henson Museum, artist Gabrielle Chambers

“The Mustard Seed and the ‘Seedsters’ have brought so much joy to our family and to many across our state over the years,” said Reeves. “I have been looking forward to seeing the creativity and the talents of the ‘Seedsters’ at this year’s Easter egg presentation. I’m proud to help promote and honor these ‘Seedsters’ as they have worked to share the wonder and beauty of our great state.”

Courtesy: Mississippi Egg Marketing Board

“It’s an honor to present these beautiful eggs to First Lady Reeves and to witness the joy and excitement as the ‘Seedsters’ describe their creations with such enthusiasm is very heartwarming. It means so much to the artists to gift these ‘eggs’ceptional pieces of art,” said Ryn Laster, president of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board.