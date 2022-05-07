JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local artists and vendors celebrated the Magnolia state’s rich history and culture at the first Mississippi Makers Festival.

It’s hosed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). Local artists, musicians and chefs showcased their talents at the event.

Community members said they were happy to come out and support local musicians and vendors.

“I love the local artists. I fill my home with stuff that has a life and has a soul to it. I love local art,” said attendee Justin Phillips.

“If we don’t shop local, most of the money goes back to corporate. We like to put that money back, circulating to the people,” said vendor Michael Carter.

Organizers said they hope to make the event bigger and better next year.