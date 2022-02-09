JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Anger and pain are just a few words some neighbors are using to describe the living conditions on one Jackson street in Ward 7.

At the intersection of Tougaloo and Ridgeway, there’s a massive sinkhole has grown so large that it’s become difficult for cars to drive down the street.

Neighbors said they have dealt with this issue for years and the smell of raw sewage is so bad. Neighbors said standing outside is unbearable.

“They don’t care if we live or die. We are suffocating. Go over in Madison, Clinton, Rankin County, you don’t see all of this over there,” said Ward 7 Lillie Jones.

12 News reached out to the city public works department to see when the issue will be fixed. So far, we have not heard back.