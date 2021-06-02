First Thursday in Fondren to return June 3

FONDREN, Miss. (WJTV) – First Thursday will return to Fondren on June 3, rebranded as Fondren Live, with a variety of entertainment options posted all around the Fondren Business District.

“Fondren is always a great place to walk around and sample great food and drink,” said Rebecca Garrison, executive director of Fondren Renaissance Foundation. “With Fondren Live, we’ll be adding live entertainment along the walking route.”

Attendees can expect to see fire-eaters and harmonica players. There will also be dancers, musicians, magicians and opportunities for selfies.

Fondren Live will begin at 6 p.m. with buskers performing until around 8 p.m. throughout Fondren.

Jackson Hinds County Comprehensive Health Center will also be on-site near the Fondren Post Office to provide free walk-up Moderna vaccinations.

Fondren Live will kick off June 3 and make a come back on July 1, August 5, and September 2.