PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department (PPD) named its first female Assistant Chief on Wednesday, January 5.

Captain Amanda Thomasson was promoted to Assistant Chief. She began her career at PPD 21 years ago as a dispatcher. She has also worked patrol and investigations. Throughout her time at the department, she was named sergeant, lieutenant and now captain.

Thomasson said she promises to continue great protection of the people of Pearl and to have the backs of each officer.