JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The first woman to serve on the Mississippi Court of Appeals will present her portrait to the court.

Retired Judge Mary Libby Payne will present her portrait to the court November 8, in a ceremony scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be held in the Court of Appeals Courtroom on the first floor of the Gartin Justice Building in Jackson.

The Pearl resident was one of the original members of the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Judge Payne retired in July of 2001, after serving for six and a half years on the appellate court.