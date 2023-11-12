JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple Jackson organizations partnered together to host ZooChilla at the Jackson Zoo on Saturday.

Organizers said people were able to come out and enjoy a family-friendly music and arts festival. There were numerous vendors, and the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) had their educational smoke truck there for a demonstration.

Sheka Epps, community coordinator of West Jackson, said they are aiming to re-energize the concert venue at the Jackson Zoo.

“We are growing. We are thriving. We are trying to bring back the life that always was in West Jackson and that is still in West Jackson. We are still fighting for our community. Do not just sweep us under the rug. West Jackson is still alive and thriving,” said Epps.

Organizers said in honor of all veterans, the Jackson Zoo allowed all active duty military members and veterans to get in for free at the event.