Fishermen must have trash container at Reservoir

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A new year means new rules... Effective today-- January 1st, all boaters and fishermen on the bank or boat must have a trash can with them, along the Barnett Reservoir Banks.

In September of 2018, the Pearl River Valley water supply district passed a proposed regulation. The new rule requires all fisherman along the reservoir banks to carry a trash receptacle.

The new rules goes into effect January 1st. It is a part of a greater initiative to reduce trash, especially along the spillway recreation area. Boaters were required to carry a trash container. Now officials with the water supply district say this new regulation makes this mandatory.

Shay O’Connor spoke with fishermen Andrew White and Joseph Lewis who say they are pleased with the new regulations.

“I love the idea. I would think anyone with integrity would want to pick up the trash here. Sometimes I pick up trash from debris and stuff left here.”

“I think It is a great idea because it will help the environment. I think it is something they should have implemented a long time ago."

Fisherman and boaters are required to have a can, not a bag. Those who does not abide could be ticketed and fined as much as $1,000.

Officials issued a press release about their decision:

Looking to end a continuing problem of litter on the banks of the Barnett Reservoir and especially at the Spillway Recreation Area, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District passed a proposed regulation Thursday that would require fishermen to carry a dedicated trash receptacle while fishing at the 33,000-acre lake.

Boaters are already required to have a trash container, and the new proposal would cover "any person, firm, or corporation fishing from the shore or bank of the Main Lake or any dyke, levy, groin, jetty or more appurtenant to the waters within the Reservoir Project Area."

By container, the proposal includes the language, "a container marked 'Thrash' with stencil or other clear markings for the disposal of garbage or refuse."

Kenny Latham, chairman of PRVWSD’s Parks Policy Committee, said the intent is to require a bucket of some type and not a bag, and give officers an enforceable litter law.

“This proposal came from meetings with fishermen, and was actually their idea,” Latham said. “It has the support of the Spillway Fishing Group and Keep the Reservoir Beautiful, and KRB is hoping to contribute bright orange labels like a bumper sticker that has ‘Trash’ on it.

“What it does is give enforcement officers a more enforceable law regarding litter on the banks. As it stands now, an officer must see the person drop the trash and then leave, which could be hours later. Once this law is in effect, the officer will have a tool to help stop littering - if you’re fishing and do not have a container, you could be ticketed.”

Under Mississippi’s Administrative Procedures Act, the proposal must undergo a mandatory comment period beginning the day it is posted by the Secretary of State. Comments can be made by email to comments@therez.ms, or by land mail to PRVWSD Comments, P.O. Box 2180, Ridgeland MS 39158.

After that time, the Board of Directors can move to take final action on the proposal, and the law would be effective 30 days later, which should be on or about Jan. 1, 2019.

Violations of the law would be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $1,000.