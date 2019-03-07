Fitz Casino closed due to flooding
Mississippi River flooding shuts down Tunica County casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) - The "Fitz Casino" in Tunica County is closed because of flooding from the Mississippi River.
The water is partially covering the access road to the casino.
Emergency officials say the flooding is at its highest since 2011.
The river crested in Tunica County on Tuesday at 52 and a half five feet.
