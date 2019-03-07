Local News

Fitz Casino closed due to flooding

Posted: Mar 07, 2019

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 12:29 PM CST

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) - The "Fitz Casino" in Tunica County is closed because of flooding from the Mississippi River. 

The water is partially covering the access road to the casino.

Emergency officials say the flooding is at its highest since 2011.

The river crested in Tunica County on Tuesday at 52 and a half five feet. 

