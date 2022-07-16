WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies arrested five people this week on felony charges.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the first arrest was made during a traffic stop around 12:00 a.m. on Highway 61 North on Monday, July 11. A deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation. Cody Allen Butts, 30, of Redwood, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was booked into the Warren County jail. His bond was set at $5,000.

Then, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Abraham Drive around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12. D’vonte Amir King, 25, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into jail, but reportedly had a retainer placed on him for violating the terms of his parole.

According to the newspaper, on Wednesday, July 13, deputies pulled over a 2019 Mustang for having an improperly displayed tag on Interstate 20 near Clay Street. Deputies discovered the car had been stolen from Lincoln County in January. Devonte F. McKinzie, 28, of Hazlehurst, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and altering a motor vehicle identification number. His bond was set at $10,000, which he posted.

The passenger in the Mustang was also reportedly arrested. Aroneisha Moshae Montgomery, 24, of Hazelhurst, was taken to jail for questioning. She allegedly had marijuana in her possession, for which she was charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility. Her bond was set at $5,000, which she also posted.

Lastly, the newspaper reported a deputy pulled over Darius Moore, 27, of Port Gibson, around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 61 South on Friday, July 15. He was allegedly in possession of multiple grams of meth. His bond was set at $2,500, which he posted.