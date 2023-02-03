ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested five suspects and are searching for a sixth after an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on January 29, 2023, at a residence. Three victims told investigators that two men, who were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them. They said the men got away with cash and a pistol.

Deputies said the suspects fled in a black Dodge Challenger.

On January 31, investigators observed the vehicle and stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. Deputies said Tyrell Kelly, Omar Pinkney and Travin Jones were inside the vehicle.

Tyrell Kelly (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Omar Pinkney (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Travin Jones (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Trayvon White (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kaylin Owens (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron Brooks (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During a search of the car, deputies said they found the pistol that was reported stolen in the armed robbery.

Kelly was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies said he was currently out on bond for an indictment issued by the Grand Jury. In December 2021, Kelly was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Pinkney was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Deputies said he was out on bond for a statutory rape charge.

Jones was charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer. Deputies said he had an outstanding felony warrant with Natchez police for felony fleeing.

On January 31, Trayvon White was charged with armed robbery in connection to the case. On February 2, Kaylin Owens was charged with hindering prosecution in relation to Kelly’s charges.

Deputies said they are still searching for Cameron Brooks, 20, in connection to the case. Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 601-442-8383 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.