PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment.

Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers looking for home items, tech and accessories, beauty products, toys, arts and crafts, and pet supplies.

“While we are honored to become the home of the first-ever Five Below to open for business within an outlet center in the U.S., we also believe our newest store will quickly become a favorite stop that enhances an Outlets of Mississippi shopping day experience filled with fun and savings,” said Outlets of Mississippi General Manager Carlos Hernandez.

Five Below will be located next to Rue 21 and across from Adidas Outlet Store.