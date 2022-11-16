CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County.

Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had been shot in the right shoulder and arm.

During their investigation, deputies gathered information which led to the arrests of the following suspects:

Quendarius Foster, 20

Jakobi Wallace, 20

Ke’Darius Jackson, 22

Robdarrious Reed

Nate’Derriyos Thompson

Deputies said Thompson is being charged as an adult.

Quendarious Foster (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ja’Kobi Wallace (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ke’Darious Jackson (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Robdarrious Reed (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Nate’Derriyous Thompson (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

All five suspects have been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Their bonds were set at $200,000, and their cases were bound over to the Claiborne County Grand Jury.