LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Five people were injured during a disturbance at a Mississippi Halloween party.

The Daily Leader reported the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 29 on Crump Lane in Lincoln County.

When Lincoln County deputies arrived at the scene, one person had a possible bullet wound to the knee. Another had been struck by a car as people fled the scene.

The five people who were injured were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. Four people were treated and released.

The victim struck by the vehicle was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Anyone with information about the disturbance can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231.