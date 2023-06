JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five people were hurt during a shooting near a Jackson bar.

Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5 near Freelons.

Martin said Capitol police responded to the shooting. When they arrived, officers discovered five people had been injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.