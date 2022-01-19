Five new businesses coming to Byram in 2022

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Several new businesses in Byram are expected to add an economic boost in the next few months.

Raising Cane’s, Starbucks, Rally’s, and Moe’s are all coming to the area, and Pizza Hut is moving locations. Mayor Richard White said he’s excited about the growth of the city and the jobs new businesses create.

Raising Cane’s alone will employ 85 people, and it’s expected to open by March.

“You’ll see both of those opening within the next four months at least, and then in March, Tractor Supply over there by Walmart is going to build a building, and I’m excited about that,” said White.

The mayor said more businesses are in the works that will be announced at a later date.