Five new cases of COVID-19 reported at Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) reported five new positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to the district, one district employee at Northside, two students at Lovett, one student at Sumner Hill Junior High School, and one student at Clinton High School make up the five cases.

CPSD said school administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring CPSD’s second-semester positives to 69 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

