JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Magnolia State is known for its great outdoors.

Jackson may be a big city in the state, but there are still some scenic areas that neighbors and visitors can enjoy.

Eudora Welty House & Garden

Most people know Eudora Welty as a writer, but she was also an avid gardener. The Welty garden provides bloom all year long. The restored garden is home to many heirloom plants, as well as tea roses, climbing roses, flowering shrubs, native plants and trees. There are also more than 30 varieties of Welty’s favorite flower, the camellia.

Garden tours are Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Art Garden

The Art Garden is located at the Mississippi Museum of Art. The garden is designed to engage visitors not only with visual art, but with all the arts. The outdoor space features a welcoming lawn, seasonal foliage, native garden beds, permanent art installations, and water features.

The Art Garden is open seven days a week during daylight hours.

LeFleur’s Bluff State Park

LeFleur’s Bluff provides camping, fishing, picnic spots and nature trails in Jackson. The 305-acre park also features a nine-hole golf course and a driving range. There are several attractions near the park, including the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum.

The park is open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mynelle Gardens Arboretum & Botanical Center

Mynelle Gardens is a wildlife a botanical wonderland and a wildlife sanctuary. The gardens feature azalea and camellia trails, as well as daylily displays. There are hundreds of perennials and annuals in the landscape settings.

The gardens are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Jackson Zoo

First established in 1919 and moved to Livingston Park in 1921, the zoo has been part of the Jackson community for more than 100 years. The zoo features mammals, birds and reptiles in their exhibits, including animals that are native to Mississippi.

According to the zoo’s website, the facility is open Tuesdays through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.