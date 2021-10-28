Five teens accused of stealing guns in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said five teens were detained after stolen guns were recovered.

On October 25, investigators responded to burglary call on Irma Drive in Magnolia. They said multiple firearms were stolen from the location, and they were able to obtain video of the suspects.

Once the suspects were identified, deputies searched a home on Bala Chitto Road in Magnolia and a home on Highway 38 Mt. Hermon in Louisiana. They detained four boys and one girl at the locations. Deputies also recovered the missing firearms.

The teens were released to the guardians, and they are expected to appear in the Pike County Youth Court. The teens face charges of burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling and possession of stolen firearms.