LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A five-year-old boy drowned in the Fair River in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported multiple agencies searched the river on Monday, June 26. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said the child was located.

The boy was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The child has not been identified.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will lead the investigation into the drowning.