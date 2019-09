LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- In Lowndes County, a 5-year-old girl is found dead in a pond.

Deputies say the girl was found by neighbors and was never reported missing.

12 News is told the victim is Annabelle Bush and she drowned in a pond near her New Hope home over the weekend.

It is unclear how long she was in the pond.

The county sheriff’s office is still investigating.