JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials announced that flatbeds and dump trucks aren’t allowed at the Metrocenter Mall garbage drop-off site.

Officials said dumpsters are available at the site only for trash from personal vehicles. Only household trash is allowed to be dropped off.

They said trash must be in a contractor or commercial trash bag. The bags must be securely tied and contained in the vehicle. Tires, bulk items, construction materials and hazardous materials won’t be accepted.

Trash can be dropped off from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.