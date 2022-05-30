JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of flight cancellations are impacting travelers nationwide. Memorial Day weekend travel troubles are not so much here at the Jackson airport, and that’s a good thing.

Elsewhere, travelers are feeling the delays and flight cancelations due to staffing shortages. Delta Airlines has been hit heavily by the cancelations.

According to Flight Aware, there are at least a thousand total delays into and out of the the United States today.

Many of the travelers at the JAN airport said they haven’t run into any major road bumps, besides saying goodbye for the flight home.

“It’s been amazing, actually. It’s been comfortable. I mean, minus all the time, It’s pretty good,” said traveler Brittanii Molina.

“It’s a struggle sometimes, but it’s alright. She’s got to go,” said Brookhaven neighbor Ty Brandon.

Delta said in an online post that it will issue travel waivers for those affected by bad weather this holiday season.

Upward of 6,000 flights have been canceled since Friday, according to Flight Aware.