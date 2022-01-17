Flights delayed at Jackson Airport after video shows passengers leaving building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some flights have been delayed at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Monday, January 17.

A passenger sent a video to WJTV 12 News that showed people leaving the airport Monday afternoon.

Deborah Rae Wright, a passenger, said, “They came on and said, ‘You need to grab your things, get off the plane, and exit to outside, and go back through security.’ So, it was kind of like, we’re just going to have to go back through security. But when we got into the main building, they shunted us outside.”

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) for more information about the delays. We are waiting to hear back from them.